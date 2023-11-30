Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.00

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 9848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,465,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,967,000 after acquiring an additional 73,117 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

