Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,879,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the previous session’s volume of 718,205 shares.The stock last traded at $18.85 and had previously closed at $18.83.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

