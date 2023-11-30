Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Stock Price Up 25%

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 113,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 63,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Golconda Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.18.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

Further Reading

