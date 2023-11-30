Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price Down 4%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 408,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,029,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

GTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Gray Television in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Gray Television by 460.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

