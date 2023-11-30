Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 524,400 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 247.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $33,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 82.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

