Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 340,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 89.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 302,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,067,000 after acquiring an additional 142,639 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 274,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 125.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.02. 358,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.29. The company has a market cap of $172.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

