Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $21.84 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Credicorp worth $21,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,515,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,710,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,104,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,502,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,324,000 after buying an additional 61,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,416,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,179,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.55. The stock had a trading volume of 30,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $160.15.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

