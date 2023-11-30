Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $21.98 Million Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 550.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139,732 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.60% of SLM worth $21,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,483,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,614,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SLM by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,502,000 after buying an additional 1,784,576 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,420,000 after buying an additional 1,129,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $15.03. 358,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. SLM Co. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.91.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.34 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

