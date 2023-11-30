Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $26.57 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,103,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,588,000 after buying an additional 278,731 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 634.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 59,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 51,608 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.36. 163,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,608. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

