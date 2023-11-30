Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $28.40 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15,682.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 697,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692,683 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $28,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Exelon by 21.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 748,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,830. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.