Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $21.21 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 497,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,553,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 347,453 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,328 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,088,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,132,000 after acquiring an additional 544,240 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 161,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $9,530,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,145,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

