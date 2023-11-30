Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 282,877 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12,725.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,877 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $25,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after buying an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after acquiring an additional 487,496 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.21. 517,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

