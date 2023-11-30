Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 673,994 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,863 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 673,994 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $34,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.1 %

FCX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,597,099. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.