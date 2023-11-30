Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 81,184 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,184 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.30. 1,021,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,998,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

