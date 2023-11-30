Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.79% of Denbury worth $34,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Denbury by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Denbury by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of DEN stock remained flat at $88.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $100.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

