Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 152,310 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 152,310 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VMware were worth $37,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average of $151.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

