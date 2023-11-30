Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 374,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,689,353. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

