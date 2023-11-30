HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.88% of HealthEquity worth $47,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $3,518,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $796,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.71. The company had a trading volume of 121,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,570. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $76.62.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,144 shares of company stock worth $4,622,991 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.