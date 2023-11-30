Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise updated its Q1 guidance to $0.42-0.50 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.82-2.02 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 1,965,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,909,705. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

