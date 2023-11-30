Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $19,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $839,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,282.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 28,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.68. The company had a trading volume of 142,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,700. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $172.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average is $150.40.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.