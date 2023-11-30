Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of ChampionX worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 462.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,950,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after buying an additional 1,603,370 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 15.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,008,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after purchasing an additional 799,459 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 793,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 59.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,680,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 626,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

