Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $6.96 Million Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of National HealthCare worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,033,000 after buying an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 274,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NHC stock opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.28. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $78.34.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $288.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NHC shares. TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

National HealthCare Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

