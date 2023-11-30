Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of AXIS Capital worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AXIS Capital by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $55.21 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXIS Capital

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.