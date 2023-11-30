Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $483,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 320,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $39.47 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

