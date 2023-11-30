Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 177,070 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,070 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 55,061 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,405,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 122,831 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.4 %

SOI opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $382.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

