Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 238,150 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,150 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of ACCO Brands worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP raised its position in ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $506.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.36 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

