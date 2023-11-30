Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Medifast worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED opened at $65.96 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10. Medifast had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $235.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

In other news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MED. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

