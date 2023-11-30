Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Boot Barn worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.30.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $73.07 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

