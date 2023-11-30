Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 34,340 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,340 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of M/I Homes worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M/I Homes by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in M/I Homes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in M/I Homes by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.6 %

MHO stock opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $106.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.50.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.