Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,417,000 after buying an additional 291,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,502,000 after buying an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,404,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,553,000 after buying an additional 411,805 shares during the period.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

BLMN stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

