Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,137.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $20.23 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -252.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

