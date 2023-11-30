Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,040 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

