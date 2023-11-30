Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $11.39 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,961,000 after purchasing an additional 343,076 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,636,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $197.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.47.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

