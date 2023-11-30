Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANM opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3563 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

