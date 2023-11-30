Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 510.3% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HBANP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $20.65.
Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.