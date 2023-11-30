Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 510.3% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Free Report ) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.