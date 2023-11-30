Huntington National Bank Has $58,000 Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 152.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,031,000 after purchasing an additional 394,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,921. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.87. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

