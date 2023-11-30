Huntington National Bank Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.