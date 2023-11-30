Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

