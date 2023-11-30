ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.24

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.24 and last traded at $137.17, with a volume of 12284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Sidoti cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

ICF International Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.59.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.17. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $501.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,033,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 63.9% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in ICF International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

