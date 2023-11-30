Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 249,689 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 229,254 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $10.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICVX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Icosavax in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Icosavax in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Icosavax by 22.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after buying an additional 1,117,631 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Icosavax by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after buying an additional 1,148,465 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Icosavax during the second quarter worth $36,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Icosavax by 82.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after buying an additional 1,506,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Icosavax by 8.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,449,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 200,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

