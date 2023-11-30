IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $78,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 114.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 84,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,273,000 after acquiring an additional 44,874 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 232.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 77,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IDXX traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $463.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,716. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.63.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.