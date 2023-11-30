Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Update

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Imerys Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMYSF opened at C$26.11 on Thursday. Imerys has a twelve month low of C$26.11 and a twelve month high of C$26.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.55.

About Imerys

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates through Performance Minerals and High Temperature Materials and Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating; and adhesives and sealants.

