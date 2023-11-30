Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,914,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,744,265 shares.The stock last traded at $53.92 and had previously closed at $53.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Incyte Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Incyte by 31,943.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Incyte by 168.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

