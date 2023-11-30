Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

PAPR stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $680.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

