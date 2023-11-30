Insider Buying: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,364.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ivan Kaufman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Ivan Kaufman acquired 20,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Ivan Kaufman acquired 20,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.