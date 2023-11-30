Insider Buying: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) COO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) COO Andrew J. Wise purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $24,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,015.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AROW shares. TheStreet raised Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

