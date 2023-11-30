Insider Selling: Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Sells 9,608 Shares of Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $309,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,960,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,942,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Cadre’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cadre by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cadre by 49,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDRE shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDRE

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.