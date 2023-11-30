Insider Selling: Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) CEO Sells 36,642 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $105.30 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $215,893,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,291 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.