Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells 12,265 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total value of C$88,430.65.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQX. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading

