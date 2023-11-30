Insider Selling: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$860,000.00.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parkland alerts:

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE PKI opened at C$43.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.48. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$27.39 and a 1 year high of C$44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 3.3183183 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark set a C$45.00 price objective on Parkland in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Parkland

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.