Insider Selling: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$860,000.00.
Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00.
Parkland Stock Performance
TSE PKI opened at C$43.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.48. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$27.39 and a 1 year high of C$44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39.
Parkland Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark set a C$45.00 price objective on Parkland in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.62.
Read Our Latest Report on Parkland
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Parkland
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Marketbeat’s AI-powered tools for investors
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- As Dollar Tree Goes, So Goes the Consumer?
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.